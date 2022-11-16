Burna Boy Bags Two Grammy Nominations At 2023 Grammys

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has bagged two new nominations for the 2023 Grammys.

The association on Tuesday, November 15, announced nominations for their forthcoming 65th edition, and Burna Boy clinched two nods for his Love Damini under the category of Best Global Music Album as well as “Last Last” for Best Global Performance.

In Best Global Music Performance category, Burna Boy will battle Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar ( Udhero Na), Matt B and Eddy Kenzo (Gimme Love), Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro (Neva Bow Down), Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode (Bayethe).

For the Best Global Music Album category, the Nigerian singer battle it out with Berklee Indian Ensemble (Shuruaat), Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf (Queen of Sheba), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago (“Between Us … (Live), and Masa Takumi (Sakura)

This brings Burna Boy’s total Grammy nominations to 6 with one win for Twice As Tall ablum which he won under Best Global Music Album category in 2021.

