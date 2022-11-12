Burna Boy’s Ex Girlfriend Calls Him ‘Mummy’s Boy’ (Photo)

Popular British singer Stefflon Don has taken a swipe at her former lover and Nigerian music star Burna Boy Stefflon Don shared a video online as she was seen with a friend vibing to a song while subtly referring to Burna Boy as a ‘Mummy’s boy’ Many of Burna Boy’s fans and followers have taken to social media to defend him as they clapped back at the British singer.

British artiste Stefflon Don is currently trending on social media over a new video she shared as she took a swipe at her former boyfriend and Grammy award winner Burna Boy once again. Stefflon Don, in a caption of the video she shared online, subtly referred to Burna Boy as a ‘mummy’s boy.’ Skip Ad Stefflon Don shared a video, and in the cation, took a swipe at Burna Boy.

The video showed Stefflon Don and a friend dancing to a song while her caption reads, ‘When he’s a man and Not a mummy’s boy‘. Burna Boy is known to always be in the company of his mother, Bose Ogulu, who also doubles as his manager. Netizens react as Stefflon Don shades Burna Boy Legit.ng captured some of the reactions,

see them below: faruqbashar: “@stefflondon Just move on already, your dropped more subs than songs since y’all broke up. ajernboy: “The use you sing song song blow you dey here dey misbehave.” onyenoikechukw1: “This girl seriously need to leave odogwu alone, we accept he is a mummy boy, trust me so are every guy that they mom made what they are, unless they dont have a well loved mother, that moment u want him to get u the world and he will want to do it foolishly because of love but.” thatphone: “Bye bye oo to the love of my life…

Stefflon Don speaks on relationship with Burna Boy Following her breakup with Burna Boy, Stefflon Don spoke about her relationship life and how she had moved on. Stefflon Don revealed she and Burna Boy dated for two and half years, and she hasn’t been with anyone since their split. She also maintained that she and Burna have been separated for one year.

https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/celebrities/1503380-move-knocks-stefflon-don-subtly-shades-burna-boy-calls-mummys-boy-video/

