BVAS: Adamu Says APC Is Not Opposed To New Electoral Technologies

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has disclaimed reports that he is opposed to the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Results Viewing Portal IReV for next year’s general election.

At a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, Adamu said he was only concerned about the challenges of electricity supply and irregular telecommunication signals in outlying voting districts of the country.

The APC helmsman had earlier said he was worried that the country is not ripe for the usage of electoral technologies, saying the network issues could hamper its smooth running.

He had said, “To transmit results, every part of the nation Nigeria, I’m not sure that the network covers it. I know that even in parts of Abuja there is no network and we have from now till February when in substantial parts of the country there is no electricity.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/bvas-adamu-recants-says-apc-not-opposed-to-new-electoral-technologies/

