BVAS: APC Confident Tinubu Will Win Presidential Election – Keyamo

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday said it is confident of an improved electoral contest in the 2023 presidential election with the use of the Bimodal Voters’ Accreditation System (BVAS) and automatic transmission of results.

Festus Keyamo (SAN) Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT also expressed confidence that the candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will triumph at the end of the exercise.

“With the use of BVAS and automatic transmission of results from polling units, we can be sure of an improved electoral contest. At the end of the day, our candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will triumph because he is way ahead of others ” Keyamo said.

It will be recalled that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission had few days ago reassured Nigerians that there is no plan to discard the use of BVAS and the electronic transmission of results.

