Calabar Carnival Returns After Two-Year Break

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffJ8N9cSz1U

The commissioner for culture and tourism development in Cross River State, Eric Anderson, has said that the Calabar Carnival, will return after a two-year break.

Anderson made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

After a two-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the carnival is set to start from December 1 to 31.

The carnival will now have seven competing bands up from five. Also there will be different song and stage productions, award ceremony, choreography, music, power week, bikers day, beauty pageant, street parties, beach soccer, old school parties, among others during the carnival.

He said, “Cross River is among the committee of carnival producers in the world. Carnivals were shut down worldwide in the last two years because of COVID-19.

“As we speak, carnivals worldwide have started production, and we can see that the Covid-19 protocols have been relaxed. As a member of the committee, we feel we should also resume as well. Tourism is one aspect of culture that has put Cross River on the World Tourism Map.”

