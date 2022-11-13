Can Worldly Riches Give A Man The ‘Assurance’ Of Life?

Luke 12:16-20 (KJV)

And he spake a parable unto them, saying, The ground of a certain rich man brought forth plentifully:

And he thought within himself, saying, What shall I do, because I have no room where to bestow my fruits?

And he said, This will I do: I will pull down my barns, and build greater; and there will I bestow all my fruits and my goods.

And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry.

But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided?

To illustrate the scenario in a more modern language, the rich man began to sing and dance to Davido’s ‘assurance’ thinking his riches had given him the ‘assurance’ to live for “many years”, but unknown to him the day he thought he had the assurance of life was gonna be his last, as on that night his soul was required of him.

While we may not have known the rich man spoken about in the above passage, over the years we’ve witnessed and heard shocking news of several rich persons we least expected dying young, the most recent being the death of the 3 year-old son of the ‘assurance’ crooner, Davido, to prove that worldly riches cannot give anyone the assurance of life or guarantee that the person would live to see til the next moment even as Jesus had depicted in His Word.

Luke 12:15 (KJV)

And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.

Sadly though, many, including Christians, still believe that a man’s life consists in such earthly possessions, which hasn’t been helped by many church leaders hardly preaching and teaching men to observe such sayings of Jesus in their churches today.

Instead you’d even hear them saying things to the contrary, to the extent of bragging about their earthly riches, as though a man’s life consisted of such things, which has misled many and given them the false impression, however such instances of the rich dying young, prove the Words of Jesus true, that riches cannot give any man the assurance of life because a man’s life doesn’t consist in such things.

Therefore do not be deceived for even the rich can die at any moment, that’s why it’s important that the rich also prepare for eternity which is only a breath away.

Only God can give a man the assurance of life.

God bless.

