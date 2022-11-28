Catholic Bishop Of Nsukka Singing Kizz Daniel’s Hit Song ‘Cough’ (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Catholic Bishop of Nsukka, Bishop Onah singing and vibing to Kizz Daniel’s hit song Cough (Odo)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdSOxqnbsTQ

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClfPQeoA3UL/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: