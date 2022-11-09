A Catholic priest, identified as Fr. Kunat and eight others, have been abducted in separate attacks in Idon, Kajuru Local Government Area and Oil Village, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, located near the Kaduna refinery.

Although details about the abduction of Fr. Kunat was still sketchy at press time, it was however learnt that the bandits invaded his residence in Idon at midnight on Monday and abducted him.

Also, the attack on Oil Village allegedly occurred at about 7:45pm on Monday night, too.

A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident in a telephone chat, said the bandits, numbering about 15, invaded the community.

He said the bandits sneaked into the community and surrounded the residence of a widow, who had gone to buy something within the neighbourhood, but noticed some strange movements as she returned home.

The criminals were said to have swooped in on her and her children as she entered the house.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/11/09/catholic-priest-eight-others-abducted-in-kaduna-fresh-attacks/

