Cheating With Pride: Wife Explains Why

Hmmm “Okafor’s Law” I guess……..

Gud morning MA and members of this group, I was the lady that posted sometime ago about my husband who’s ma.nhood was dead due to charm by his ex girlfriend whom he deceived, and currently m.ad, like I said we don’t live in the same state before the marriage I never knew he was cheat!ng on me talk more of promising another woman marriage, God is my witness I have nothing to do with his decision of dumping her and marrying me.

I’m explaining this due to the comments I saw, after all the advice I told him to go to the girls family house and look for her and apologize, we went there but her parents told us she’s no where to be found she’s currently roaming around the streets in different states �‍♂� we came back home thinking of what next to do, we visited 3 different churches they told us they can only pray but only God can heal him, I became bitter and broken plus I’m s**x starved suffering from what I know nothing about.

One day I bomb into my ex boyfriend from there straight to hotel I enjoyed every bit of it �� after two weeks I got pregnant I decided I’m not going to remove it, I mange to engage in romance with my husband he release his sperm on top of my v.g!na bcoz his d…k can’t do anything inside, it was just flat after some weeks I told him I’m pregnant mum fergo he was very happy he treats me like an egg money is not my problem, his punishment for deceiving me is for him to rise another man’s child, I’m not remorseful over it.

I’m so happy� ndi Deputy Jesus keep ur judgement to yourself, I’m enjoying my life now� thanks everyone � most married woman che.at but God knows I che.at with a reason…..



