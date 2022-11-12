Chelsea Playing A New Kind Of Pressing Football, Called Depressing – Peter Drury

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Graham Potter’s Chelsea is playing a new kind of pressing football, called ‘Depressing’

– Football commentator, Peter Drury .

https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1591512530429612033?t=5NAdBNKPyQHfoqmXL_Zs8w&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: