Comic Actor, Charles Inojie Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife (Photo)

Nigerian comic actor, Charles Inojie took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Obehi, IGBERETV reports.

He shared a photo of himself and his wife with the caption;

”It’s been 10 years of unconditional love.

Happy anniversary to us @obehiinojie”



https://www.instagram.com/p/ClDtBYEts0M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

