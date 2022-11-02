Continue Complaining, Verified Twitter Accounts Will Be Charged $8/Month – Elon Musk

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.

Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.

Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity

You will also get:

– Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

– Ability to post long video & audio

– Half as many ads

And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us

This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators

There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians



SOURCE

To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8



https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1587627120355934208?t=fA9YRL_jcHBlrXkQOFayXg&s=19

