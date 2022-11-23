Corpse Of 16-Year-Old Girl Found In Bayelsa Hotel’s Wardrobe

The decaying corpse of a 16-year-old girl identified as Nengi Enenimiete has been found in a hotel wardrobe in Twon-Brass Island, Brass Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State.

Daily Trust gathered that the corpse, which had already started decaying, was discovered by a cleaner.

The male guest she reportedly lodged with had checked out. According to sources at the hotel, there were no physical injuries, mutilation and strangulation on the corpse of the deceased.

Indigenes of Brass are demanding for an autopsy and arrest of the mysterious male guest.

Findings indicate that the deceased was introduced to the male guest on Saturday by her friend. They both lodged at the hotel on Saturday until he checked out on Sunday.

A source in the hotel said, when the manager arrived and checked the room, he found that it was messed up and directed the cleaner to tidy it up for another guest. But when the cleaner noticed water dripping on tiles from another part of the room, he had to check the wardrobe.

“While they were checking the room, they perceived an offensive odour and started searching for the source. They later discovered the lifeless body of the deceased in the wardrobe,” he said.

The state police spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the corpse had been evacuated and deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

Butswat said investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident.



