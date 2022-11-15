Cost Of Renting A 1-Bedroom Apartment In Lagos 2022

If you plan to get an apartment between now and march 2023 this list would help you

Lagos

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Lagos is ₦900,000 per annum. The most expensive flat/apartment costs ₦5,580,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦150,000 per annum.

Agege

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Agege, Lagos is ₦350,000 per annum. The most expensive flat/apartment costs ₦750,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦84,200 per annum

Ajah

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ajah, Lagos is ₦700,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,700,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦200,000 per annum.

Alimosho

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Alimosho, Lagos is ₦400,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦900,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦230,000 per annum.

Amuwo Odofin

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos is ₦800,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,200,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦400,000 per annum.

Ayobo

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ayobo, Lagos is ₦250,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦100,000 per annum

Epe

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Epe, Lagos is ₦250,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦60,000 per annum.

Gbagada

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Gbagada, Lagos is ₦800,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦2,280,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦324,000 per annum.

Ibeju Lekki

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos is ₦425,000 per annum. The most expensive flat/apartment costs ₦1,120,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum.

Ifako/Ijaiye

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos is ₦400,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦150,000 per annum.

Ikorodu

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ikorodu, Lagos is ₦250,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦300,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦63,400 per annum.

Ikotun

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ikotun, Lagos is ₦290,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦150,000 per annum

Ikoyi

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ikoyi, Lagos is ₦3,500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦15,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,230,000 per annum.

Ilupeju

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ilupeju, Lagos is ₦900,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦500,000 per annum.

Ipaja

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ipaja, Lagos is ₦400,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦940,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦100,000 per annum.

Isheri

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Isheri, Lagos is ₦400,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦900,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦350,000 per annum.

Isolo

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Isolo, Lagos is ₦600,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,230,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦350,000 per annum.

Ketu

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ketu, Lagos is ₦650,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,120,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦174,000 per annum

Magodo

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Magodo, Lagos is ₦800,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦2,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦350,000 per annum.

Maryland

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Maryland, Lagos is ₦1,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦3,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦500,000 per annum.

Ogudu

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ogudu, Lagos is ₦800,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦400,000 per annum.

Ojodu

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ojodu, Lagos is ₦500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,320,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦224,000 per annum.

Oshodi

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Oshodi, Lagos is ₦550,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦600,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦400,000 per annum.

Surulere

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Surulere, Lagos is ₦700,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,800,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦161,000 per annum.

Victoria Island

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Victoria Island (VI), Lagos is ₦2,500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦10,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦572,000 per annum.



