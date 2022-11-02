Court Nullifies APC Nasarawa West Senatorial Primary, Orders Fresh Primary

The Federal High Court seating in Lafia, Wednesday, nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Nasarawa West Senatorial zone which Arc. Shehu Tukur emerged as the candidate of the party.

It would be recalled that Barr. Labaran Magaji, who contested the senatorial primaries with Arc. Tukur had dragged APC and the acclaimed winner to court, alleging some discrepancies in the conduct of the election in favour of Shehu Tukur.

Delivering judgement, the presiding Judge, Justice Nehezina Afolabi, who announced the nullification of the election, ordered APC to conduct a fresh election within two weeks.

The Judge also directed the party to use the authentic delegates list certified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the fresh election.

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the plaintiff, Barr. Ghali Ahmed, expressed satisfaction with the judgement saying it considered all the issues raised by both the plaintiff and the defendant and came up with a decision which is very fair to both parties.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/court-nullifies-apc-nasarawa-west-senatorial-primary/

