A Federal High Court Sitting in Yola, Adamawa State has nullified the election of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abbas as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Adamawa Central Senatorial District for the 2023 general elections.

He, however, has the option to appeal.

Justice Abdulaaziz Anka, in his ruling on Monday, voided the senatorial primary for Adamawa Central conducted by the PDP.

The suit was filed by Mohammed Modibbo against the PDP and four others,

Justice Anka judge held that the participation of the fourth defendant, Chairman, Governing Council Adamawa State University, Auwal Tukur, as a political appointee without compliance to the new Electoral Act 2022 violated the process, hence “the entire process is hereby nullified.”



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.channelstv.com/2022/11/28/court-sacks-adamawa-speaker-as-pdp-senatorial-candidate/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related