Court Sacks Rivers APC Governorship Candidate, Tonye Cole

Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has disqualified the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC) Guber Candidate, Tonye Cole.

The suit was instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asking the Court to disqualify the Candidate.

-On grounds of dual citizenship for voluntarily acquiring citizenship of United Kingdom and declaration of allegiance to same country,

-For not being duly nominated by his political party and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

-INEC not monitoring the delegates’ election that produced him.



