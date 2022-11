An Abia state high court in Umuahia Abia state in the early hours of Tuesday sealed the First Bank PLC headquarters off bank road and Uzuakoli road branch in Umuahia, ABN TV reports.

According to a source who spoke with ABN TV, the development hampered operations in the bank as the enforcement team stormed the bank, sealing the gate at 7am.

The sealing is not unconnected with a judgement debt totaling 5 million dollars.

https://abntv.com.ng/news/court-seals-first-bank-offices-in-umuahia-photos/

