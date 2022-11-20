Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Play Chess In Louis Vuitton Ad (Photo)

Football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on Saturday put up a post on Instagram together.

The post, sponsored by Louis Vuitton, went up at around 11pm IST from both the Argentina and Portugal footballers’ respective social media handles.

“Victory is a State of Mind,” read the post.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain ace Lionel Messi are long-term footballing rivals.

We all know how competitive Ronaldo and Messi were when the former was at Real Madrid and the latter was at Barcelona.

The Portugal international and the Argentina international forward drove each other and made each other raise their standards.

The photo shows Ronaldo and Messi playing chess on a branded suitcase.

It is part of an advertising campaign for the Louis Vuitton brand.

Source: Instagram handles Cronaldo Leomessi Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton got both Messi and Ronaldo together for an ad.

