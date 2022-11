Prior to this World Cup, Ronaldo is the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick in 2018.

He is also the youngest Portuguese player to score in a FIFA World Cup match at 21 years and 132 days (2006 W/Cup).

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score in five World Cups.



Germany 2006 – 1 goal

S/Africa 2010 – 1 goal

Brazil 2014 – 1 goal against Ghana

Russia 2018 – 4 goals

