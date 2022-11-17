Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Portugal’s Friendly With Nigeria Due To Illness

Portugal manager Fernando Santos spoke in a press conference before Portugal’s last friendly ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and all eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Santos confirmed that Ronaldo will not play against Nigeria on Thursday due to gastroenteritis as Portugal prepare for their World Cup opener on 24 November against Ghana.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is experiencing a difficult season and seems determined to leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo has scored three goals in 16 games for the Premier League club this season. With the Seleçao, his last goals date back to July, when he scored a brace in the 4-0 Nations League win over Switzerland.

On Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

“We only talk about Qatar here,” Santos said before stressing that he respects Ronaldo’s decision to do the interview with Piers Morgan, an interview he described as “personal”.

“He [Ronaldo] didn’t have to speak or inform the Federation, what does this have to do with the national team? How does this affect the national team? What interests me is what he does here [with Portugal]. And here we only talk about Qatar. It’s his decision and we respect it. We have to respect it. It doesn’t affect us at all,” explained Santos.



