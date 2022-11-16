Crowd Throw Away Campaign Materials During APC Campaign Flag-Off In Jos

APC official begs crowd at Tinubu’s presidential campaign flag-off in Jos to stop throwing away banners and posters they came to the venue with

A chaotic scene was recorded at the flag-off of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s campaign in Jos, on Tuesday, November 15.

In a video shared online, an APC official was heard begging the crowd to stop disrupting the event as they began throwing away banners and posters they came to the venue with.

What led to the incident is however unclear at the time of filing this report.



