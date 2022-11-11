‘Crypto Is Not Just For Me. Millions Gone Under 2 Days!’

So due to how Naira misbehaving.

I went and withdrew 70% of my savings from the bank and bought $19,000 worth of USDT at N863 per dollar on binance p2p

Guess what.

I just check and they’re currently selling usdt there at 722 naira.

My hard earned money just lost like that

I just deleted the app… If they like let them make it drop to N400

Crypto have really delt with me

Last year it was one merchant token that ripped me off $2000

Then Shiba Inu ripped me $1200

Anytime I do anything crypto related I lose money

Will anyone advice me to sell my USDT now at 722 and accept my loss or wait untill December if Naira will lose value further to say N900 to a dollar

Will dollar be scarce in December?

Honest opinions

