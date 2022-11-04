CUPP And Other Parties Beg Obasanjo To Intervene In 2023 Elections

The coalition of opposition parties in the country has pleaded with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to intervene and ensure that the 2023 general elections are credible and conducted in compliance with the Electoral laws.

The plea was made when former President Obasanjo played host to the spokesperson CUPP and PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Barr.Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu (Ojeozi) in his Hilltop home in Abeokuta on his return from Ethiopia and Congo.

Ikeagwuonu who arrived in Abeokuta ahead of the scheduled meeting, after exchanging pleasantries with the former president went into a closed-door meeting that lasted close to an hour where a wide range of issues from a credible election, state of the nation, peacebuilding, and stability of Nigeria and Africa, to the upcoming election were discussed.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Ikeagwuonu said the opposition family was pleased with Obasanjo’s efforts and acts of statesmanship in Nigeria and Africa.

He commended Obasanjo’s peace-building interventions in Africa, especially in Ethiopia where the warring factions are about to resolve all issues that have led to many years of bloodletting and crisis.

He noted that Obasanjo’s intervention is also needed at home, especially at this critical time of tensed political atmosphere and economic crisis which are potential threats to peaceful elections and transition.



https://leadership.ng/2023-opposition-parties-beg-obasanjo-to-intervene/

