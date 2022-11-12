I join all the men and women of goodwill in rejoicing with Her Excellency, Dame Virgy Etiaba, my erstwhile deputy who turned 80 today. May God continue to grant you good health of body and mind. -PO
Dame Virginia Etiaba Turns 80, Peter Obi Celebrates Her
