Chioma was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger during the inauguration of Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as Osun State governor today, IGBERETV reports.

Davido was earlier spotted with a ring on his wedding finger. This is coming after rumours of a secret marriage between Davido and Chioma.

