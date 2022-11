The Nigerian- American music star Davido who has been out of the eyes of the public has decided to make his first appearance as he steps out to Grace his uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke inauguration.

Davido was spotted wearing a ring in his wedding finger as fans confirms that Davido is now fully married to Chioma.

Watch video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OqO8iEyFx8

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related