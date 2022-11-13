Davido Weds Chioma Traditionally – Gistlover

Congratulations are in order as Davido secretly got married to Chioma officially after their Son’s death.

Information reaching the Vawulence headquarters is a good one, the traditional wedding which have few family and friends in attendance with no camera allowed was done in Davido’s father’s House and Chioma bride price was paid in full, this is coming after Chioma told Davido that there is nothing left for her to be looking at as the son that binds them together is no more,the wedding which was supposed to come up next year was fast forward to November 6 just to console Chioma and assure her that with or without a son , her place is assured,their registery is coming up sometimes next week, the Traditional marriage was held November 6. Both couple are still mourning and Chioma has lost a lot of weight but the Adeleke family are trying all they could to make sure both Husband and wife are fine.

It’s finally official, Meet Mrs Chioma Adeleke, although words got to the other Baby mamas and my source said they are not happy about the new development, as a matter of fact Sophia Momodu is yet to call Davido to sympatize with him of which other baby mamas sent their condolences.

Chioma is still trying to be fine and under serious watch as few weeks before Ifeanyi’s death, her personal room was mysteriously burnt and the source of the fire was not known till today so her family decided she won’t be coming back to social media anytime soon so they don’t harm her any further, WE ARE CURRENTLY PRAYING WITH MR AND MRS ADELEKE THAT GOD SHOULD CONSOLE THEM FULLY AND THEY SHOULD COME BACK TO US HAPPY AND GLOWING AS WE USED TO KNOW THEM. ITS OFFICIAL, DAVIDO LATER PUT A RING ON IT. I come in peace



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck5e9Kzjw2f/

