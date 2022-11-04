Davido’s Son’s Death: The Adeleke Generational Curse By Kemi Olunloyo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1kusqEdjCE

Kemi has finally spoken in a three minutes YouTube video titled the Adeleke Curse.

Prior to the demise of Davido’s son, Dr Kemi Olunloyo an investigative journalist has done a series of videos about the Adelekes most of which puts the family in a bad light.

In this video she told she waited a bit to respect the family as this is ethical in journalism.

Amazingly I heard her say she doesn’t mourn or respect the dead.

“I know the Adeleke family so well and will do a YouTube docu-series on generational curses on that family”. She is also doing a series on TikTok.

The curse is centred around Davido and he is the only one to break that curse.

She said those trending the child is alive are only chasing clout with the family’s bereavement.

Dr Kemi also mentioned she also had a generational curse and broke it in her family.

Apparently Dr Kemi Olunloyo plans to have a series on this topic #TheAdelekeCurse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yr36vSyR5Qs

