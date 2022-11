Nigerian human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has bagged a first class degree in Law, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared photos of his graduation with the caption;

“Graduation celebration with my mom, uncle (Father) -Professor Adeyanju 85yrs who raised me with family members, friends, loved ones and my lecturer. LLB First Class confirmed. Grace!”



https://twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1593973774294159360?t=60DcFiswRVrmonn25CgV6A&s=19

