Deloitte Denies Knowledge Of Tinubu Ever Being It’s Employee

Deloitte USA has responded to subpoena ordering it to make available Tinubus Bonus history with the organization ( remember Tinubu said he earned 1.8 million dollars from in bonuses from Deloitte… Deloitte has denied knowledge of any Bola Tinubu ever working for them.

Source : David Hundeyin

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has claimed that he made $1.8 million from salaries and bonuses while working a consultancy job at Deloitte USA.

So we subpoenaed Deloitte USA to provide evidence of Tinubu’s employment and staff payment records, and this is what came back…



https://mobile.twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1592128872396771330

