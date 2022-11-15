Deloitte: We Won’t Respond To Irrelevant Questions – Tinubu’s Campaign Team

The media team of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said it will not respond to any questions on whether he was an employee of

United States company, Deloitte or not.

Bayo Onanuga, The Director, Media and Publicity, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council said its focus now is on the flag off of its presidential campaign rally tomorrow in Jos.

Tinubu in an interview published on PM News had said ” I resumed work at Deloitte training school in June 1979. By April 1979, when I was graduating, I had gotten my future charted. And that was the greatest thing I achieved in America”.

Deloitte however said Tinubu never worked with the firm at any time and doesn’t have his employment records in their history.

The letter from Deloitte, dated September 20, 2022, partly read, “We received a subpoena 16 September 2022, seeking employment records for Bola Tinubu, SSN…. Please be advised that we have no record of Bola Tinubu in our systems, and as such have no employment records for them.”

When asked if Tinubu actually worked with Deloitte, Onanuga urged our correspondent not to believe everything on social media.

“Do you believe everything you read on social media? Right now our focus is on our festival in Jos tomorrow. We will not respond to irrelevant questions” he said.

https://independent.ng/deloitte-we-wont-respond-to-irrelevant-questions-tinubus-campaign-team/

