Destiny Kids Singer, Rejoice Iwueze, Fiancé Wed Traditionally (Photos)

Rejoice Iwueze, one of the singers of Destiny Kids music group has traditionally wedded her fiancé, Samuel, IGBERETV reports.

Rejoice announced her engagement to her fiancé via her Instagram page on September 9, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram handle today, she shared pictures from the traditional wedding with the caption;

“It’s a new phase. It’s a new dawn. It’s a new level. It’s a new chapter. This next level is just bubbling in my heart and I’m super excited I’m doing this with you #samtblaze. Let’s do it traditionally today baby.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClAwTiNsmfj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

