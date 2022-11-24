Dike-Di-Ora-Nma-1 Of Ebonyi: Tinubu Gets Chieftaincy Title

Odogwu: South-East Accepts Tinubu, As APC Presidential Candidate Bags New Chieftaincy-Title

When the King or Igwe is about to enter his chambers, the sound of every chief bowing in awe and yelling “Igweeee… Igweeee” is what I love most about Nollywood movies.

That sound, IGWEEE, makes me happy. The Ebonyi Traditional Council has endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid, bestowing upon him the title of DIKE-DI-ORA-NMA-1 OF EBONYI.

Congratulations to the Jagaban on this well-deserved title; Asiwaju’s detribalization and quest to see Nigeria as one united, indivisible, and prosperous entity should be applauded by every good-hearted Nigerian.

Take a look at these sweet images of Tinubu wearing his full traditional garb, which is the topic of discussion on various forums.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah (Principal Bush Radio)

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/odogwu-south-east-endorses-tinubu-as-apc-presidential-candidate-bags-new-chieftaincy-title/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related