Dino Melaye Says Peter Obi Acted Unpresidential And Demands An Apology From Him

Dino Melaye has reacted to Peter Obi’s outburst during the town hall meeting which held last night, asking that the former Governor of Anambra state should apologise to him.

He claims he did not say anything to warrant such a call-out by Peter Obi saying there is no way he could have spoken loud enough from where he sat for the presidential candidate to hear him.

Dino Melaye also said Peter Obi’s temper shows he is the type that would slap his ADC when he becomes president if he felt offended which according to him is not the rght temperament for one who wishes to rule a complex nation like Nigeria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Nr-F01czO4

