‘Divorced With 3 kids & Didn’t Tell Me’: Mr. Ibu Daughter Ends 9-Month Marriage (Pix)

Mr Ibu‘s daughter, Jasmine Okafor announces the end of her 9-month-old marriage!
This news is coming after she discovered he was previously divorced with 3 grown kids.
In her words: “A foundation built upon a tiny lie won’t stand! I love how you loved me but hate how you never mentioned your divorce not kids to me!”
We pray she finds the happiness she deserves�
