DJ Cuppy Engaged To British Boxer, Ryan Taylor (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xIABmji09I

Award-winning female disc jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, is reportedly engaged.

The music star, in a viral video, said yes to her white professional Boxer boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, at a public concert, outside Nigeria.

The Gelato crooner who appeared surprised when her boyfriend went on his kneels to pop the question followed her ‘yes’ with a passionate kiss on stage.

Audience present screamed and cheered on the love birds in excitement.

This is coming barely six months after her sister, Temi got engaged to Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi.

Reactions have continued to pour in with many expressing shock that Dj Cuppy was in a relationship.

Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/video-dj-cuppy-engaged-to-british-boxer-taylor/

