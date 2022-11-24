Does Crowd At Rallies Really Matter?

Personally, I have never attended political rally but I have always voted my preferred candidate.

The front runners for the presidency come 2023 are engaging in political rallies across the country and their supporters and opponents are always quick to brag about crowds in their rally.

No rally can pull upto 400, 000 people, considering the capacity of the venues. Contrastly, candidates have won states with over a million votes. Some people are also paid to be at the rally.

Consequently, I ask ” does crowd at rally translate to votes? “.

Additionally, don’t we think that grassroots sensitization and mobilisation is more productive than rallies?

Many rural dwellers don’t have the time and resources to make it to venues of campaign rallies .

