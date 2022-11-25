Dogara, Others Disown Babachir Lawal’s Endorsement Of Peter Obi

We want to draw the attention of the general public to the recent position canvassed by our Chairman, Engr B D Lawal, as the position of our Group.

We wish to state that necessary consultations have been concluded, and based on manifestly unassailable empirical data, the group is poised to adopt a position which will be made known to the public at an interfaith event to be held very soon.

Also suffices to say that no one in the group including the Chairman has been mandated to speak to the public about our position at this material time.

Based on our modus Operandi, our position was meant to be presented to the general public at the event above referred to. That has not changed.

Consequently, the decision to endorse a particular candidate and the statement credited to the chairman are soley the decision and views of the Chairman which he is absolutely entitled to but not that of the group.

We hope this statement clears all the querries most of us have been inundated with on this all important subject matter.

Signatories:

1. Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara

2. HE, Simon Achuba

3. Hon Albert Atiwurcha

4. Prof Doknan Sheni

5. Mela A. Nunge, SAN

6. Gen Ishaya Bauka Rtd

7. Prof Ibrahim Haruna

8. Mrs Leah Olusiyi

November 24, 2022–



https://gazettengr.com/dogara-other-northern-christian-politicians-disown-babachir-lawal-over-hasty-endorsement-of-peter-obi￼/?utm_source=operamini&utm_medium=feednews&utm_campaign=operamini_feednews

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related