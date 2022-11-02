Doguwa Goes Berserk Again, Assaults Another Party Leader, Threatens Ex-SSG

House Majority Leader Doguwa goes berserk in Kano, assaults another party leader, threatens ex-SSG

Hours after attacking the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kano Murtala Garo, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has assaulted the state publicity secretary, Ahmad Aruwa, on Tuesday.

DAILY NIGERIAN reliably gathered that the incident occurred at Mr Doguwa’s residence at Kwankwasiyya City in Kano when Mr Doguwa was hosting an event to decorate his mother for being his source of inspiration.

Inside sources told our reporter that the party leadership in Kano had received a false information that Mr Doguwa was planning to dump the APC, following the Monday night clash with Mr Garo.

The chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, however declined request to go to Mr Doguwa’s residence to persuade him to shelve the decision.

“When Abdullahi Abbas refused to go to Alhassan’s house, then Aruwa, being a former aide to Doguwa, volunteered to go in his personal capacity not on behalf of the party,” a source familiar with the crisis said.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that on seeing Mr Aruwa, the majority leader went berserk as he (Mr Aruwa) attempted to stand on the dais. “He pushed Aruwa away, landed a punch on his face and injured him.

“He described Aruwa as a traitor and ordered him out of his house. Aruwa left the house in tears with his mouth bleeding,” the source added.

According to sources, Mr Doguwa had earlier called another party leader and former secretary to the state government, Rabiu Suleiman-Bichi, on phone and threatened to deal with him.

Insiders said Mr Doguwa threatened the former SSG for advising the deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, to inform Governor Abdullahi Ganduje about Mr Doguwa’s untoward behaviour in order to take disciplinary action against him.

Mr Doguwa could not be reached for comment at the time filing this report.



