After an online poll on Twitter, Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account banned since after Jan 06 Capitol riots.

Trump, however, has moved to Truth Social and has insisted he won’t return to Twitter.

Elon Musk has posted some funny meme on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1594470952187805696?t=x4EdjxiD337kymsVvK_Vww&s=19

