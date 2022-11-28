Donald Trump’s Family Pose With Kylian Mbappe In Qatar (Photos)

French national team superstar Kylian Mbappe was pictured with Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, husband Jared Kushner and their children following Les Bleus’ thrilling 2-1 victory over Denmark.

The former First Daughter and her family are currently in Qatar for the prestigious soccer tournament and were spotted with the global star following his match-winning performance.

Mbappe scored twice, including an 86th minute winner, to secure France’s place in the Round of 16.

Following the win, Mbappe met the family — including sons Joseph and Theodore, along with daughter, Arabella.

Trump posted various photos of her children interacting with the Paris Saint-Germain phenomenon on her Instagram.

She lavished the 23-year-old with praise in one particular photo of Mbappe and her family.

‘An honor to congratulate @k.mbappe on France’s incredible win tonight!’ she wrote. ‘Kylian is as kind as he is talented.’

The famous family have been taking in many of the games during the World Cup, and were spotted at Brazil’s opening match vs. Serbia on Thursday, just hours after cheering on Cristiano Ronaldo as his Portuguese side beat Ghana 3-2 in a thrilling game.

Credit: Dailymail UK

