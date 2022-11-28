Don’t Post My Picture When I Die – Actress Shan George Warns ‘Frenemies’

Nollywood actress, Shan George, has warned those who hate her and who won’t help her while alive, not to bother mourning her in death, IGBERETV reports.

She warned the ‘frenemies’ not to post her pictures when she dies. George said this in a video she shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, November 17.

The actress said in Pidgin,

“When you con drop dead, pictures go con dey fly around. See, if you no post my picture now, when I dey alive, dey hustle, struggle, you see me pass, you show me hate, and you never bother to help me. If you show me hate now, you no dey help me in anyway, no post my picture…I go wake up pursue you.”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CldcWOTAl8Y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

