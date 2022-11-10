Drama As US Voters Reelect Dead Lawmaker (Photo)

By Seun Adeuyi

Democrat Tony DeLuca, a Pennsylvania state representative in the United States who died last month, was “reelected” during the midterm elections.

DeLuca died October 9, 2022, after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He died at the age of 85.

Fox News quoted the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as saying he was Pennsylvania’s longest-serving state representative.

In a tweet, Pennsylvania House Democrats said, “While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously. A special election will follow soon.”

Some observers speculate that many voters chose DeLuca knowing he was dead in order to force a special election rather than vote for his third-party opponent, according to local reporter Charlie Wolfson.

DeLuca’s opponent, Queonia Livingston, reportedly ran on a decidedly left-wing platform, putting her three main priorities on her website as environmental justice, ending the war on drugs and reducing gun violence.

About eight US politicians of Nigerian descent were elected in the ongoing midterm elections in America.



https://dailytrust.com/drama-as-us-voters-reelect-dead-lawmaker

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related