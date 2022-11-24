DSS Withdraws Suit Against Sheikh Gumi’s Aide & Bandits’ Negotiator, Tukur Mamu

The State Security Services (SSS), on Thursday, withdrew a suit filed at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, for 60 more days after his arrest.

SSS’ counsel, A.M. Danlami, told Justice Nkeonye Maha shortly after the matter was called for hearing.

The suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2022 between SSS and Tukur Mamu, was listed for further proceedings on the day’s cause list.

Upon resumed hearing, Mr Danlami, who sought to withdraw the case, said that the matter had been overtaken by events.

“My lord, this matter is slated for hearing today. However, the matter has been overtaken by events. We wish to withdraw the suit,” he said.

Following the application, Justice Maha struck out the suit.

“Application of the learner counsel succeeds. The application is hereby struck out having been withdrawn,” she ruled.

The secret police, through its lawyer, Ahmed Magaji, had, on September 13, moved a motion ex-parte, which sought an order of the court to detain Mr Mamu for 60 more days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of its investigation.

The motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022, was dated and filed on September 12.

It urged the court to grant its reliefs to enable it conclude its investigation on Mr Mamu, who had been leading the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnaped in March.

Almost six months after the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists, the remaining 23 kidnapped victims finally regained their freedom on October 5 following the federal government’s intervention.

Mr Mamu was, on September 6, arrested in Cairo, capital of Egypt, with his family members by foreign security agents.

Mr Mamu, who was on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj, was detained at Cairo International Airport before being repatriated back to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the SSS, in the affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion, alleged that its preliminary investigation established the offences of logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism against Mr Mamu.

The security outfit, in the affidavit deposed to by Hamza Pandogari, a legal officer with the service, said it was necessary for Mr Mamu to be detained for 60 days pending the conclusion of investigation of various acts of terrorism against him.

It alleged that the investigation established act of terrorism financing against the former terrorists’ negotiator.

It alleged that Mr Mamu, “the self acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator exploit the opportunity to perpetrate, aid and abets as well as render support to both local and international terrorist organisations,” among others.

The SSS had warned Nigerians over making comments on its arrest of Mr Mamu.

The SSS, in a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunaya, asked the public to leave the agency alone and allow it to concentrate on the investigations which it said the outcomes had been “mind boggling.”

This came hours after the Islamic cleric, Sheik Gumi, to whom Mr Mamu is an aide, had faulted the arrest of the negotiator.

Mr Gumi, at a religious gathering on a Friday in Kaduna, had asked the security agency to charge Mr Mamu to court if it had any evidence against him, rather than keeping him in custody.



