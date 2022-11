“During the APC convention, Tinubu did not allow us to go to the South-East, he said it a waste of time and money.” – Babachir Lawal.

https://twitter.com/multimeverse/status/1595852359535673355?s=19

APC have really insulted South Easterners enough!!

Now they’re running up and down in the SE for votes.

