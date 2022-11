2010, 2014 , 2018 and then now predicting 2022

EA SPORTS has got every World Cup winner right since 2010 using FIFA simulations. It’s predicted Argentina to lift the trophy next month using FIFA 23.

EA Sports have predicted Argentina to win the World Cup using simmed matches on FIFA 23.

This method correctly predicted the winners in 2010, 2014 and 2018.



https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1590011910254395392?t=X4GUpXbxT1arbuf6MTiZ3g&s=19

