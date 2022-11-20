Eat To Live OR Live To Eat, Which Do You Belong To?

Although established that food is an important substance any human would need in the course of his / her journey on Earth , yet it’s not the major reason for our existence. While some Live To Eat others Eat To Live.

Therefore, it is important to know the difference between ” to live to eat and eat to live . “‘

Proverbs 13: 25

The good man eats to live while the evil man lives to eat.

To eat to live, is to live to fulfill the purpose of God ( which is good and not evil ) towards you on Earth. The food here serves as energy to run the race day by day fulfilling God’s purpose for your live. Take for example, Elijah was given food by God so that he could travel to receive messages from God.

1king 19: 5-9

5 Then he lay down under the bush and fell asleep.All at once an angel touched him and said, “Get up and eat.” 6 He looked around, and there by his head was some bread baked over hot coals, and a jar of water. He ate and drank and then lay down again.

7 The angel of the Lord came back a second time and touched him and said, “Get up and eat, for the journey ( a journey of purpose that brought Elisha to replace Elijah and installed a new king ) is too much for you.” 8 So he got up and ate and drank. Strengthened by that food, he traveled forty days and forty nights until he reached Horeb, the mountain of God. In summary we can say here that Elijah ate to live for God’s interest alone ( not Satan’s interest )

To Eat to Live is to live to eat away your live without discharging God’s purpose ( which is good and not evil ) while on Earth. If you are not discharging the purpose of God for your life, definitely you must have been discharging ( the opposite ) the purpose of satan Jesus said….

Matthew 4:4

Jesus answered, “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.’”

Jesus said live not on bread alone, but on God’s word ( instructions/ direction ). Here Jesus didn’t say we should live on Satan’s word.

To live to eat here means the person involved is using the food he/she eats to do evil on a day by day bases in the course of his or her journey on Earth.

Proverbs 4:17

17 They eat the food of wickedness and drink the wine of violence.

The purpose of God for us is to EAT TO LIVE (to fulfill God’s purpose not Satan’s purpose on Earth ). May we not come to this world in vain LIVING TO EAT ALONE . Amen!

HOW TO CONNECT TO GOD

ACCEPT, BELIEVE AND FOLLOW JESUS.

John14:6

Jesus told him ‘ I am the way-

Yes, and the truth and the life. No one can GET to the father (GOD) except by means of me (JESUS ).

John14:1

Let not your heart be troubled. You are trust in God now trust in me ( JESUS ).

John15:23

Anyone that is hating me ( JESUS )

is hating the father (GOD)

Colossian 2: 10

So you have everything when you have christ and you are filled with GOD through your union with CHRIST. He is the highest RULER, with authority over every other power

