Edward Ubosi: PDP Chieftain And Enugu Speaker Attended Tinubu’s Rally In Ebonyi

The jungle is gradually maturing on the side of Tinubu as PDP chieftains now attend Tinubu’s campaign rallies. It was Chimaroke’s name that initially caused a stir when it appeared in the list of Tinubu’s campaign council. Now the speaker of the same state (Enugu – a PDP state), today attended Tinubu’s campaign rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, technically endorsing Tinubu.

The event, had in attendance, the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, represented by the Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Emma Eneukwu, APC vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, former APC Governorship candidate, Anambra State, Sen. Andy Uba, the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi,, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, Demeji Bankole, former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, among others.

