EFCC Alleged $1.3m Fraud: Zaura Loses Bid to Stop Trial

The All Progressives Congress, APC senatorial candidate for Kano Central, Abdulsalam Sale Abdulkarim aka A.A Zaura has lost his bid to stop his corruption trial as the Supreme Court on Thursday November 24, 2022 struck out his two applications to stop the Federal High Court, Kano, from trying him. In dismissing the applications, the apex court further directed the APC senatorial candidate to appear before the Federal High Court Kano to face the charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Zaura is being accused by the Commission for defrauding a Kuwaiti Citizen of the sum of $1,320,000 (One Million Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars) under the pretext that he is in the business of building properties in Dubai, Kuwait and other Arab countries. For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efcc.gov.ng

